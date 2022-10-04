Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Gameday Again

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Jack Quinn, Owen Power shining and 7 more Sabres preseason observations [The Athletic] ($)
- Amerks mourn the loss of longtime assistant equipment manager Jack Heyman [Amerks.com]
- Sabres forge a real look in practice, will take lineup through final two exhibitions [TBN]
- Sabres depth chart: What to make of Buffalo’s nearly set opening night lineup [The Athletic] ($)
- Sabres aim to develop consistent lines, pairings in final preseason games [Sabres.com]
- Amerks training camp preview [Amerks.com]
“It’s important for the guys to realize how close-knit the community is on the East Side and how close it is to where we play and where we go every day.”— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 3, 2022
A special day at Persistence Prep Academy. pic.twitter.com/4eY9glmwHC
NHL/Hockey Links
- Hockey Canada used player fees to build a second fund for sexual assault claims [The Globe & Mail]
- Islanders, Barzal have 8-year deal [ESPN]
- 10 breakout NHL players for 2022-23 [Daily Faceoff]
- NHL goalie-go-round leaves 8 teams with a new starter in net [Associated Press]
- 1 Player on Every NHL Team to Get Excited About This Season [Bleacher Report]
