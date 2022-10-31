DBTB Open Thread - Week of October 31st | Happy Halloween

The Buffalo Sabres growing pains kicked in a bit last week as they lost two in a row, first at the Seattle Kraken and then at home against the Montreal Canadiens, but were able to bounce back with an overtime win on Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This week we have a fright night special at home against Detroit, before the last tilt of the four-game homestand against Pittsburgh, before we’re on the road again back-to-back nights to close out the week’s schedule.

Mon Oct 31st - Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2), 7:00pm ET

Wed Nov 2nd - Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-1), 7:30pm ET

Fri Nov 4th - Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes (5-2-1), 7:00pm ET

Sat Nov 5th - Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-0), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of October 31st.

Here’s the link to last week’s open thread