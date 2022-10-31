 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Monday Morning

Eight games in, the Sabres are third in the division.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Blackhawks v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Red Wings at Sabres, 7:00 p.m.
  • Capitals at Hurricanes, 7:00 pm. (NHL Network)
  • Kings at Blues, 8:00 p.m.

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...