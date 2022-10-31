Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Monday Morning

Buffalo Sabres Links
- After Halloween game, November schedule is looking awfully scary for Sabres [The Buffalo News]
- How Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson sparked a comeback [The Athletic] ($)
- While leading Bills stadium project, Legends to take on Sabres partnership [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres place Riley Sheahan on waivers [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn and other Sabres making best of rotation [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Stories from the Arizona Coyotes’ new home at Mullett Arena [ESPN]
- Welcoming Mullett Arena with a history of NHL teams playing in weird places [The Athletic] ($)
An emotional moment as Anaheim-based artist and lifelong Ducks fan Gustavo Jaimes (@Gusj714) is shown the warmup jerseys he designed for tonight’s Día de Muertos celebration.— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 30, 2022
Es un momento emotivo cuando Gustavo Jaimes es mostrado las camisetas de calentamiento que diseñó. pic.twitter.com/okNbnGwV9B
Today’s NHL Games
- Red Wings at Sabres, 7:00 p.m.
- Capitals at Hurricanes, 7:00 pm. (NHL Network)
- Kings at Blues, 8:00 p.m.
