DBTB Open Thread - Week of October 3rd

The Buffalo Sabres are back and four games into their preseason schedule, sit at a healthy 3-1 record with two more games to go, Tuesday evening against the Carolina Hurricanes and then Friday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After beating the Washington Capitals in their first game, the Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers before losing at the Columbus Blue Jackets. On Saturday afternoon Buffalo then beat the Penguins 3-1 at the KeyBank Center.

The Sabres announced some roster moves as things ramp up in the preseason, with a number of players moving to Rochester. [DBTB]

Off the ice, the Sabres have been relaxing and continuing team-building activities ahead of the new season. Here’s the latest episode of ‘Undercover Jeff’!

The Sabres have two more games this week - [Preseason Schedule]

Tuesday, October 4 vs. Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.)

Friday, October 7 at Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m.)

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of October 3rd.

