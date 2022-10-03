Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: (Bills) Victory Monday

Happy Monday! Riding the high of that Bills comeback win yesterday, and trying to ignore the fact that fall really has arrived - I had to use my scraper on my windshield this morning - let’s make it a good week.
Buffalo Sabres Links
- After two years in KHL, Lawrence Pilut returns to Sabres mature defenseman [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Tischke picking up where he left off last season [Amerks.com]
- It’s time for the nitty-gritty of Sabres training camp [The Buffalo News]
NHL/Hockey Links
- NHL waiver wire targets: When teams trim rosters, who could be the best pickups? [The Athletic]
- Ranking all 32 NHL teams for the 2022-23 season from least to most watchable [FTW]
- NHL to debut Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards [ESPN]
- Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement [AP]
- Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge [NHL.com]
- Charron: What I learned working in an NHL front office and what I’m bringing back to writing [The Athletic]
- 10 awesome images from Fiserv Forum’s first NHL game [On Milwaukee]
