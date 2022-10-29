Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Blackhawks | Game 8 Back at it looking for a win. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Oct 29, 2022, 6:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Blackhawks | Game 8 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports Game 8 Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Blackhawks Blog: Second City Hockey More From Die By The Blade Sabres Come from Behind to Beat the Blackhawks in OT Sabres Host Chicago in Bid to Get Back on Track Sabres Homecoming Hindered by Habs Game Thread: Sabres vs. Canadiens | Game 7 Let’s Tuching Go! Sabres return home for division tilt against Montreal Loading comments...
Loading comments...