Game Thread: Sabres vs. Blackhawks | Game 8

Back at it looking for a win.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Game 8

Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-0)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Blackhawks Blog: Second City Hockey

