Sabres Host Chicago in Bid to Get Back on Track

Game 8
Buffalo Sabres (4-3-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-0)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Blackhawks Blog: Second City Hockey
Know Your Opponent
Chicago Blackhawks
Record: 4-3-0
Last Game: 6-5 loss to Edmonton
Division Ranking: 4th, Central Division
PP: 28.0% (6th)
PK: 76.5% (22nd)
What to Watch
1. Players to Watch
Chicago has a handful of players who are on goal, assist or point streaks to watch in tonight’s game. Patrick Kane has two goals and five assists for seven points in his last three games. Max Dome has six points (3-3) in his last four games. Taylor Raddysh and Jonathan Toews are each on three-game point streaks. It’s obviously incredibly early in the season for these streaks to mean much long-term, but there are undoubtedly a number of sharp offensive threats on this Chicago team.
2. Not-So-Special Teams
It’s early on, but the Sabres need a lot of work on their special teams. They’re just 15.4 percent on the power play, 24th in the league. Graciously, their penalty kill is better - at 79.2 percent, 15th in the league - but overall, this is one piece of the puzzle that certainly needs work as the season goes on.
3. The Rotation of Scratches
Right now, it appears that Don Granato has decided to go with a two-game rotation of scratches. It was Krebs, now Rasmus Asplund. Pulling Asplund, one of your best defensive forwards, out of the lineup didn’t look like a great decision on Thursday. In other news, Kale Clague is expected to make his debut with the Sabres on Saturday night. Before being recalled, he appeared in five games with the Rochester Americans.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Vinnie Hinostroza - Dylan Cozens - JJ Peterka
Jack Quinn - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Peyton Krebs - Zemgus Girgensons - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Jacob Bryson
Owen Power - Casey Fitzgerald
Kale Clague - Ilya Lyubushkin
Goaltenders: Craig Anderson (projected starter), Eric Comrie
Chicago Blackhawks
Forwards
Andreas Athanasiou - Max Domi - Patrick Kane
Jujhar Khaira - Jonathan Toews - Taylor Raddysh
Philipp Kurashev - Jason Dickinson - Sam Lafferty
Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson
Defense
Jack Johnson - Seth Jones
Jarred Tinordi - Connor Murphy
Jake McCabe - Caleb Jones
Goaltenders: Alex Stalock, Arvid Soderblom
