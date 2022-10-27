 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Back Home

After a mostly-fruitful road trip, the Sabres return to KeyBank Center.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Sabres v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Red Wings at Bruins, 7:00 pm
  • Panthers at Flyers, 7:00 pm
  • Wild at Senators, 7:00 pm
  • Canadiens at Sabres, 7:00 pm
  • Blues at Predators, 8:00 pm (ESPN+)
  • Oilers at Blackhawks, 8:30 pm
  • Capitals at Stars, 8:30 pm
  • Canucks at Kraken, 10:00 pm
  • Maple Leafs at Sharks, 10:30 pm
  • Jets at Kings, 10:30 pm

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...