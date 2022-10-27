Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Back Home

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres prospect Aleksandr Kisakov acclimating to AHL with Amerks [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Power play struggles again, Buffalo ends road trip with a dud [The Athletic] ($)
- Sabres prospect Matej Pekar close to playing, ready to be pest for Amerks [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Tally Technology Renews its Free-to-Play Prediction Platform with Buffalo Sabres for a Third Year [Sport Techie]
- The Sabres & Delaware North present “Taste of West Side Bazaar” at the Lexus Club to support the WEDI West Side Bazaar [WSB]
- Pilut determined to make impactful return to Amerks [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Does the NHL have a tanking problem in 2022-23? [ESPN]
- Dog Dropping NHL Ceremonial Puck Is Better Than the Game Itself [Yahoo]
- Coyotes roasted for makeshift visitors’ facilities at Mullett Arena [Yahoo]
- Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game [NHL.com]
