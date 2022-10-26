 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: A Day Off

It’s time for the Sabres to come home.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Buffalo Sabres v Seattle Kraken Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Rangers at Islanders, 7:30 PM (TNT)
  • Oilers at Blues, 8:00 PM
  • Lightning at Ducks, 10:00 PM (TNT)

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...