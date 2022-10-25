 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Sleepless in Seattle

One more West Coast game.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: OCT 23 Kraken at Blackhawks Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

In Case You Missed It

Today’s NHL Games

  • Coyotes at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
  • Stars at Bruins, 7 p.m.
  • Wild at Canadiens, 7 p.m.
  • Devils at Red Wings, 7 p.m.
  • Avalanche at Rangers, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Panthers at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
  • Penguins at Flames, 9 p.m.
  • Sabres at Kraken, 10 p.m.
  • Lightning at Kings, 10:30 p.m.
  • Golden Knights at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...