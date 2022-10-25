Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Sleepless in Seattle

Buffalo Sabres Links
- ‘Thrown into the fire,’ Sabres’ defense forced to adjust with 2 key teammates out [The Buffalo News]
- Beleaguered Sabres fans talking proud [Sportsnet]
- Malone embracing leadership role with Amerks [Amerks.com]
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen evolving with Amerks, handling load Sabres expect [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Carey Price seeks to redefine what it means to win, on and off the ice [The Athletic] ($)
- How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian players in the NHL and beyond [ESPN]
- NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby’s cooking and more [Yahoo Sports]
- NHL Power Rankings: Early overreactions for every team [The Score]
- College hockey handshake turns into massive line brawl [Outkick]
In Case You Missed It
Today’s NHL Games
- Coyotes at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
- Stars at Bruins, 7 p.m.
- Wild at Canadiens, 7 p.m.
- Devils at Red Wings, 7 p.m.
- Avalanche at Rangers, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
- Panthers at Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
- Penguins at Flames, 9 p.m.
- Sabres at Kraken, 10 p.m.
- Lightning at Kings, 10:30 p.m.
- Golden Knights at Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Loading comments...