Rasmus Dahlin named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

It’s about time the rest of the NHL open their eyes and see what Buffalo Sabres fans have been seeing for some time now.

Rasmus Dahlin was an unequivocal #1 pick in the NHL Entry Draft, but hit a bit of a development rough patch while the Sabres were being (mis)managed by Ralph Krueger. However, with Don Granato in charge now he is finally living up to his superstar billing, possibly a season before expected.

The 22-year-old has started the new season on a tear, scoring in every one of the first five games of the season, shattering a long-standing record and he’s nowhere nearly done yet.

Today the NHL recognized his record-setting start to the 2022-23 season by naming the youngster the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending October 23.

The Sabres have a 4-1-0 record to start the season with Dahlin on a five-game goal streak, the longest goal streak to start a season by a defenseman in NHL history. He is first in the league among defensemen with his five goals (fifth overall) and eight points (10th overall), ranking 12th in the NHL with 24:26 of ice time per game.

The Sabres alternate captain is the third player in franchise history to open a season on a five-game goal streak, joining Gilbert Perreault (1979-80) and Thomas Vanek (2008-09). He’s also just the third Sabre in the past 23 years to record a five-game goal streak. Vanek (2008-09) and Jason Pominville (2006-07) are the others.

The last Sabre to win the 1st Star of the Week honor was goaltender Dustin Tokarski back in May 2021 when he earned his first NHL win since 2015 while making 128 saves in four games.