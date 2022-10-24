DBTB Open Thread - Week of October 24th | Heading back home

Who are these Buffalo Sabres?!

Three games into a West Coast road trip and the Sabres have swept aside three Canadian teams looking more like the 2005-06 President’s Trophy iteration of this franchise than a team that has not made the postseason since.. for a long time, let’s leave it at that.

#SabresAfterDark has never been this ebullient, jubilant or buoyant!

Rasmus Dahlin meanwhile is on a tear of his own, becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to start the season with goals in each of the first five games, and is showing no signs of slowing down either.

The Sabres are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league sitting at 4-1-0 and will finish off their long road trip with a stop in the Pacific Northwest before two home games this week.

Tue Oct 25th - Buffalo Sabres at Seattle Kraken (2-3-2), 10:00pm ET

Thu Oct 27th - Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens (3-3-0), 7:00pm ET

Sat Oct 29th - Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0), 7:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of October 24th.

