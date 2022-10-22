Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Vancouver-Bound

In case you missed it, the Rochester Americans beat the Syracuse Crunch on a (very!) late goal from Brett Murray. Murray broke a 3-3 tie with just three seconds left on the clock to give Rochester the win. Tyson Kozak also scored his first AHL goal, while Linus Weissbach had a pair of goals and an assist.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 17 of 20 shots faced. The Amerks are back in action on Saturday night in Syracuse, with puck drop set for 7 pm.

P.S. Amerks captain Michael Mersch is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

