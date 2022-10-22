 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Vancouver-Bound

The Amerks won Friday night - in the best way.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames

Buffalo Sabres Links

In case you missed it, the Rochester Americans beat the Syracuse Crunch on a (very!) late goal from Brett Murray. Murray broke a 3-3 tie with just three seconds left on the clock to give Rochester the win. Tyson Kozak also scored his first AHL goal, while Linus Weissbach had a pair of goals and an assist.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 17 of 20 shots faced. The Amerks are back in action on Saturday night in Syracuse, with puck drop set for 7 pm.

P.S. Amerks captain Michael Mersch is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games

  • Wild at Bruins, 1 pm (NHL Network)
  • Sharks at Devils, 1 pm
  • Blues at Oilers, 4 pm
  • Coyotes at Senators, 4 pm
  • Maple Leafs at Jets, 7 pm (CBC)
  • Stars at Canadiens, 7 pm (NHL Network)
  • Kings at Capitals, 7 pm
  • Islanders at Lightning, 7 pm
  • Penguins at Blue Jackets, 7 pm
  • Flyers at Predators, 8 pm
  • Sabres at Canucks, 10 pm
  • Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 pm
  • Hurricanes at Flames, 10 pm

