Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Vancouver-Bound

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres recall Lawrence Pilut from Rochester with defensemen on the mend [Buffalo News]
- The Buffalo Sabres finally look better [The Hockey News]
In case you missed it, the Rochester Americans beat the Syracuse Crunch on a (very!) late goal from Brett Murray. Murray broke a 3-3 tie with just three seconds left on the clock to give Rochester the win. Tyson Kozak also scored his first AHL goal, while Linus Weissbach had a pair of goals and an assist.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 17 of 20 shots faced. The Amerks are back in action on Saturday night in Syracuse, with puck drop set for 7 pm.
P.S. Amerks captain Michael Mersch is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
NHL/Hockey Links
- Celebrating the longest-tenured player on each team [Sportsnet]
- Eric Staal agrees to one-year contract with Panthers [NHL.com]
- Adam Fantilli Is No Consolation Prize [FloHockey]
- Several NHL teams already need blue line help [The Hockey News]
- Making Sense of the Hockey Canada Situation and How It Needs to Change [Bleacher Report]
Today’s NHL Games
- Wild at Bruins, 1 pm (NHL Network)
- Sharks at Devils, 1 pm
- Blues at Oilers, 4 pm
- Coyotes at Senators, 4 pm
- Maple Leafs at Jets, 7 pm (CBC)
- Stars at Canadiens, 7 pm (NHL Network)
- Kings at Capitals, 7 pm
- Islanders at Lightning, 7 pm
- Penguins at Blue Jackets, 7 pm
- Flyers at Predators, 8 pm
- Sabres at Canucks, 10 pm
- Avalanche at Golden Knights, 10 pm
- Hurricanes at Flames, 10 pm
