Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Flames, Extinguished

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Rasmus Dahlin sets NHL record with four-game goal streak to start season [The Buffalo News]
- Flames fall to youthful Sabres for first loss of season [Sportsnet]
- Sabres’ new reverse retro jersey features goathead logo with royal, gold [The Buffalo News]
- After demotion by Sabres to Rochester, Anders Bjork embraces fresh chance [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
NHL/Hockey Links
- When 2,100 NHL fans try to predict the future, what can we learn? [The Athletic] ($)
- Zack Kassian had only two words for Arber Xhekaj after getting destroyed in rookie’s first fight [The Hockey Beast]
- All 32 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys, ranked in tiers [The Hockey News]
- 1 Word About Every NHL Team’s Reverse Retro Jersey [Bleacher Report]
Today’s NHL Games
The Amerks also play tonight, hosting the Syracuse Crunch for a 7:05 pm puck drop.
