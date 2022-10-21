Sabres Goal Songs: Report Cards

Starting last season, the Buffalo Sabres allowed their players to choose their own individual goal songs which is a unique touch to let the players express themselves. It’s very similar to walk-up songs in the MLB or that you would hear at a Bisons game in the summer. Some opted for traditional goal songs while others opted for a different style. Let’s dive in and see what each player chose for this year, because believe me; there are some gems.

Rasmus Asplund- Maria (I Like it Loud) by Scooter: We start off with. a more traditional goal song, but a good one at that. This song is high-tempo, gets the crowd involved and keeps the energy high throughout the arena. Grade: B+

Anders Bjork- Hypnotize by the Notorious B.I.G: To completely switch the flavor, Bjork elects for Biggie with a 90’s classic. Although he is currently in Rochester, if he returns, he will certainly have some fans wanting to hear this one. Grade: B-

Jacob Bryson- Narco by Basterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet: I like this song, I really do. However, points have to be taken away because it was made famous as an entrance song for New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz. As for its use as a goal song; Bryson could’ve looked elsewhere. Grade: C

Dylan Cozens- Loud by Tim Hicks: This goes back to the unique category. I will admit, before reading the list I had not heard the song, but after giving it a listen it fits Cozens to a T: Country, Gritty, and high energy to let the country music fans celebrate his many goals this season. Grade B+

Rasmus Dahlin- This is How We Do It by Montell Jordan: Dahlin goes more of what you would assume for a goal song, and it’s a good one. Another 90’s classic that’s sure to get the crowd singing along, a great choice for the assistant captain. Grade: A

Casey Fitzgerald- It’s Tricky by Run DMC: Very similar answer to Dahlin’s choice. While statistically speaking there’s a lesser chance of hearing this song, it’s still a good one to get the crowd involved. Grade: A-

Zemgus Girgensons- Party Til We Die by MAKJ & Timmy Trumpet: Timmy Trumpet again! Another high energy song to keep the building rocking, Girgensons opts for one that features a little more EDM, so if that’s your style, then this one’s for you. Grade: B

Vinnie Hinostroza- Go Flex by Post Malone: This one is ironically sort of the opposite of Hinostroza’s play- slowed down, similar to Thompson’s choice of Trophies by Drake last year. Personally, while it suits the rap crowd, it’s just not exactly the top choice post-goal. Grade: D+

Henri Jokiharju- Kickstart my Heart by Motley Crue: The past few years I’ve gone to games where this song played pre-game and it always got me jacked up and ready fr hockey, so my stance stays the same for this one. Outstanding choice. Grade: A

Peyton Krebs- I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic: Krebs is one to lean into the modern music, picking a song recently featured in the new movie Top Gun: Maverick. It’s a catchy song that’s sure to get stuck in your head and it’s one that Sabres fans hope to hear often this season. Grade: B-

Ilya Lyubushkin- I Am a Gummy Bear by Gummibar: Let me paint a picture for you. It’s a freezing January night but the Sabres are in the heat of a hotly contested Leafs game. Less than a minute to go with the game tied and Lyubushkin just absolutely rifles a shot top corner. The arena explodes and this song plays afterwards. I’ll leave my opinion out of this one, but by the grade, you’ll just have to decide yourself. Grade A+/F

Casey Mittelstadt- Juke Box Hero by Foreigner: Mittelstadt goes old-school with a Foreigner hit, and it’s one that many fans young and old will know. A good rock song that fits the bill of what a post-goal song should be. Grade: B

Kyle Okposo- ‘Til I Collapse by Eminem & Nate Dogg: Another great rap hit, this time from the captain. I will say, this is a great choice to keep energy high throughout the arena because c’mon, who doesn’t like a little Eminem? Grade: A

Victor Olofsson- Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! By ABBA A surprising twist; A Swede picking a Swedish band! This is one that we’ve heard twice during the home opener and it’s about as good as you would expect. Olofsson understood the assignment. Grade: A

JJ Peterka- Samba de Janeiro by Bellini: One I didn’t know by name but recognized once I listened. The first goal song we heard this season and a club classic that’s surely to get people moving during the celebration. Grade: A-

Owen Power- #thatPOWER by will.i.am ft. Justin Bieber: I was sure that this was a surefire excuse to hear The Power! by Snap, but alas, not to be. He had to use some song with power in it and he did, opting for a 2000s hit that will be fun for the younger crowd. Grade: B

Jack Quinn- Wow. by Post Malone: Another more recent song (unsurprising giving Quinn’s age) and another one that makes me just feel kind of blah. It’s not horrible but it’s slower moving and doesn’t exactly hype up the crowd. Grade: C

Mattias Samuelsson- Drip Too Hard by Lil Baby and Gunna: Now this is an example of modern rap that can be enticing. The newly signed big man picks a song that keeps energy up and gets fans on the younger side into the action with one they’re sure to know. Grade: B+

Riley Sheahan- I Feel Good by 2 Chainz: Sheahan opting for 2Chainz means it’s going to be hard and heavy and he delivers with a solid choice that may not be one we hear too often, but when we do, it’ll be a fun one. Grade: B

Jeff Skinner- I Wanna Dance With Somebody by Whitney Houston: Ben Mathewson gets his wish and the entire city of Buffalo is happier for it. After Party in the USA last year, I really didn’t think it could get any better, but it did. Way to give the people what they want. Grade: A+

Tage Thompson- Fishing in the Dark by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: As previously mentioned, last year Thompson elected for Trophies by Drake, which was a typical C grade song. He follows up with another one, as this is a cult classic, but not exactly post-goal material. For a song you want to hear often this season, it’s a bold choice to say the least. Grade: C+

Alex Tuch- Party Up by DMX: This is one that also really fits the bill of a good unorthodox post-goal song. Tuch does a great job of keeping that energy high and getting the people moving. Grade: A-

What do you think of the player’s choices? Leave a comment below and enjoy a fun year of Sabres hockey!