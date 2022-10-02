Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Sunday Funday

Happy Sunday. The Sabres are off today, returning to practice on Monday morning and game action on Tuesday. Here are your Sunday morning reads from around the hockey world:
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s strong camp continues in Sabres win [TBN]
- Game behind the game is hit for Sabres mates Rasmus Dahlin & Casey Mittelstadt [TBN]
- Sabres’ playoff drought now America’s second-longest [WIVB]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Kraken mascot Buoy surfaces after years of planning, fan input [NHL.com]
- How the Seattle Kraken kept their new mascot Buoy a secret [ESPN]
- Elmer Soderblom has some competition: Meet all NHL teams’ tallest players [Free Press]
- How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs [NHL.com]
- Jets honor Hawerchuk with bronze statue in True North Square [NHL.com]
- Behind the stripes: What 3 NHL officials enjoy off the ice [AP]
- The Nicaraguan Patch on a Hockey Jacket [Minnesota Wild]
We’ve collaborated with @Roots to create an exclusive collection in honour of the launch of the film #BlackIce. Designed to celebrate the film, the collection is modelled by hockey superstars @Simmonds17 and @saroyatinker71. More about the collection at https://t.co/VRjfV2WvzH pic.twitter.com/9WC5dTCADB— UNINTERRUPTED Canada (@UNCanada) October 1, 2022
Loading comments...