Sabres Kick Off Western Road Trip in Edmonton

Game 2

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0)

Puck Drop: 9:00 PM EST, Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: MSG, Sportsnet (Canada)

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Oilers Blog: The Copper & Blue

Know Your Opponent

Edmonton Oilers

Record: (1-1-0)

Last Game: 4-3 Loss to Calgary

Division Ranking: 5th in the Pacific Division

PP: 50.0%

PK: 83.3%

What to Watch

1. Can the Sabres Beat the Oilers at Home?

This game is the first matchup between these two teams since March 17, when the Oilers routed the Sabres 6-1. Buffalo showed some toughness in their home opener, then let the Florida Panthers prevail against them 4-3 in Game 2.

The Sabres haven’t beaten the Oilers at their home arena in Edmonton since Dec. 8, 2019. If the Blue and Gold hope to make their latest loss a fluke, they’ll need the show the same toughness and consistency they displayed in their season opening game on the road.

2. Who Will Have the Better Goalie?

Edmonton plans to start backup goaltender Stuart Skinner against Buffalo Tuesday night. When Skinner took over from starting goalie Jack Campbell after Edmonton was down 4-1 against Calgary, the backup stopped all 31 shots he faced.

Sabres coach Don Granato announced he won’t reveal his starting goalies before a game. Based on Eric Comrie’s performance during Buffalo’s 4-3 loss against Florida, Anderson will probably be in net. However, coaches love to change positions at the last second, so there’s still a chance Comrie could suit up for this contest.

The Oilers have resolved to stop falling behind in scoring during 1st periods. Whoever Granato picks, they’ll face tough pressure from the host team in the early going.

3. Sabres the Betting Underdogs

The Edmonton Oilers are -1.5 betting favorites, according to Mike Fink of Winners and Whiners.com. Fink believes the Sabres have a chance to pull off an upset, because the team’s offense boasts some good scorers and the D has only allowed five goals in two games.

However, the Sabres face one of the Western Conference’s best rosters, who can overwhelm opponents on both sides of the ice. Buffalo needs to play three strong periods to win and confound the bookies in Vegas.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Oloffson

Vinnie Hinostroza - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - J.J. Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons - Rasmus Asplund - Kyle Okposo

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubuskin

Goaltenders

Craig Anderson- Eric Comrie

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto

Zach Hyman - Leon Draisaitl - Jesse Puljujarvi

Dylan Holloway - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Warren Foegele

Devin Shore - Ryan McLeod - Derek Ryan

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Ryan Murray - Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak - Tyson Barrie

Goaltender

Stuart Skinner