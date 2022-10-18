Sabres Kick Off Western Road Trip in Edmonton

Game 2
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0) vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0)
Puck Drop: 9:00 PM EST, Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
TV: MSG, Sportsnet (Canada)
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Oilers Blog: The Copper & Blue
Know Your Opponent
Edmonton Oilers
Record: (1-1-0)
Last Game: 4-3 Loss to Calgary
Division Ranking: 5th in the Pacific Division
PP: 50.0%
PK: 83.3%
What to Watch
1. Can the Sabres Beat the Oilers at Home?
This game is the first matchup between these two teams since March 17, when the Oilers routed the Sabres 6-1. Buffalo showed some toughness in their home opener, then let the Florida Panthers prevail against them 4-3 in Game 2.
The Sabres haven’t beaten the Oilers at their home arena in Edmonton since Dec. 8, 2019. If the Blue and Gold hope to make their latest loss a fluke, they’ll need the show the same toughness and consistency they displayed in their season opening game on the road.
2. Who Will Have the Better Goalie?
Edmonton plans to start backup goaltender Stuart Skinner against Buffalo Tuesday night. When Skinner took over from starting goalie Jack Campbell after Edmonton was down 4-1 against Calgary, the backup stopped all 31 shots he faced.
Sabres coach Don Granato announced he won’t reveal his starting goalies before a game. Based on Eric Comrie’s performance during Buffalo’s 4-3 loss against Florida, Anderson will probably be in net. However, coaches love to change positions at the last second, so there’s still a chance Comrie could suit up for this contest.
The Oilers have resolved to stop falling behind in scoring during 1st periods. Whoever Granato picks, they’ll face tough pressure from the host team in the early going.
3. Sabres the Betting Underdogs
The Edmonton Oilers are -1.5 betting favorites, according to Mike Fink of Winners and Whiners.com. Fink believes the Sabres have a chance to pull off an upset, because the team’s offense boasts some good scorers and the D has only allowed five goals in two games.
However, the Sabres face one of the Western Conference’s best rosters, who can overwhelm opponents on both sides of the ice. Buffalo needs to play three strong periods to win and confound the bookies in Vegas.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Oloffson
Vinnie Hinostroza - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - J.J. Peterka
Zemgus Girgensons - Rasmus Asplund - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Ilya Lyubuskin
Goaltenders
Craig Anderson- Eric Comrie
Edmonton Oilers
Forwards
Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto
Zach Hyman - Leon Draisaitl - Jesse Puljujarvi
Dylan Holloway - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Warren Foegele
Devin Shore - Ryan McLeod - Derek Ryan
Defense
Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
Ryan Murray - Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak - Tyson Barrie
Goaltender
Stuart Skinner
