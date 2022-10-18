Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Sabres After Dark

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Sabres’ October Road Trip Provides Early Season Challenge [The Hockey Writers]
- Oilers pose major challenge in opener of rugged trip [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres place Anders Bjork on waivers [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Don Granato flips lines in practice but will it be that way in Edmonton? [The Buffalo News]
- After long recovery, Pekar ready to get back to work [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- Top 100 player predictions across teams [ESPN]
- Why Matvey Michkov is a fascinating draft prospect [Sportsnet]
- Warren takes ice as BC’s first men’s Black captain [NHL.com]
- Flyers place Ristolainen on injured reserve [CBS Sports]
In Case You Missed It
Rochester Americans Report: Opening Weekend
Today’s NHL Games
- Ducks at Devils, 7 p.m.
- Bruins at Senators, 7 p.m.
- Canucks at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
- Flyers at Lightning, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Sharks at Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
- Sabres at Oilers, 9 p.m.
- Golden Knights at Flames, 7 p.m.
- Kings at Predators, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
