DBTB Open Thread - Week of October 17th | West Coast swing

Happy Buffalo Monday folks.

The Buffalo Bills beat arch-nemesis Kansas City Chiefs last night in the latest episode of their ongoing saga and now they go into their bye week with a strong 5-1 record.

The new hockey season has started with the Buffalo Sabres going 1-1-0 in their first two games, beating the Ottawa Senators in the season opener before falling narrowly to last season’s NHL Presidents’ Trophy Winners Florida Panthers.

There still some areas of the team that need work, but right now this long trip away to the West Coast this week and into the next is an opportunity for some team bonding and extending the training from before the season started.

While no one is going to be as bold as predicting that Buffalo can be a contender for Lord Stanley’s Cup this year, there is definitely an air of optimism that at the very least Don Granato’s boys can still be playing in meaningful games in late spring.

Here’s the Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0) schedule for the second week of NHL action, and we’re going to see a return of #SabresAfterDark very early in the season.

Tue Oct 18th - Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0), 9:00pm ET

Thu Oct 20th - Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames (2-0-0), 9:30pm ET

Sat Oct 22nd - Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks (0-2-0), 10:00pm ET

Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of October 17th.

Here’s the link to last week’s open thread