Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Heading West

Happy Monday. I’m not sure how many people actually read this - hello, if you are! - but I took Sunday off from the daily links post. Since there were no NHL games on Sunday, and everyone was focused on the Buffalo Bills game anyways, I figured I deserved a day off.

Now, we’re back for another week filled with hockey as the Sabres head west for some late-night games.

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

Today’s NHL Games