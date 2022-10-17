Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Heading West

Happy Monday. I’m not sure how many people actually read this - hello, if you are! - but I took Sunday off from the daily links post. Since there were no NHL games on Sunday, and everyone was focused on the Buffalo Bills game anyways, I figured I deserved a day off.
Now, we’re back for another week filled with hockey as the Sabres head west for some late-night games.
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Even in defeat, lots for Sabres to learn from tussle with pugnacious Panthers [TBN]
- Why the Sabres’ narrow loss to the Panthers ‘felt different’ for Buffalo [The Athletic] ($)
NHL/Hockey Links
- The ads are virtual, but for some NHL fans, the irritation is real [CBC]
- Are NHL teams gravitating towards ‘leadership groups’ to replace captains? [Sportsnet]
- Wilson on His Health, Mike Grier, Being Honored by Sharks [San Jose Hockey Now]
- How the digital game continues to change hockey media [The Hockey News]
- ASU hockey using new arena to gain respect in college hockey world [AZ Central]
- Mike Keenan to coach Italy’s men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics [NBC]
