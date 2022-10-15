 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Panthers | Game 2

The first of four meetings with the Panthers.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2

Buffalo Sabres (1-0-0) vs. Florida Panthers (1-0-0)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

Litter Box Cats

