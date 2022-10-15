Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Panthers in Town

Buffalo Sabres Links
- For Sabres goalie Eric Comrie, a chance to start materializes in Buffalo [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Eric Comrie’s debut among Sabres storylines to watch entering Game 2 [The Buffalo News]
- Sabres host Panthers for afternoon match [Sabres.com]
COMING SOON: Owen Power's goal song pic.twitter.com/0g7IkpBM5H— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 14, 2022
NHL/Hockey Links
- Five NHL teams who snuck under the salary cap to start 2022-23 [The Hockey News]
- Retired goalie greats say future of position in good hands [NHL.com]
- The NHL 2022-23 prospects viewing guide: Who to watch in every league and country [The Athletic] ($)
In Case You Missed It
Today’s NHL Games
- Panthers at Sabres, 1 PM
- Canucks at Flyers, 4 PM
- Coyotes at Bruins, 7 PM
- Red Wings at Devils, 7 PM
- Canadiens at Capitals, 7 PM
- Senators at Leafs, 7 PM
- Lightning at Penguins, 7 PM (NHL Network)
- Ducks at Islanders, 7:30 PM
- Blue Jackets at Blues, 8 PM
- Kings at Wild, 8 PM
- Predators at Stars, 8 PM
- Golden Knights at Kraken, 10 PM
- Blackhawks at Sharks, 10 PM
- Flames at Oilers, 10 PM
