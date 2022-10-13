 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Senators | Game 1

Let the games begin.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: OCT 07 Sabres at Penguins Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 1

Buffalo Sabres (0-0-0) vs. Ottawa Senators (0-0-0)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Senators Blog: Silver Seven Sens

