Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: It is Time

Buffalo Sabres Links
- How Tage Thompson’s wife helped fuel his Sabres emergence [TBN]
- Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres [Sabres.com]
- Analyzing the Sabres’ 7-year ‘investment’ in defenseman Mattias Samuelsson [TBN]
- Sabres sign Granato to multi-year extension [Sabres.com]
- Sabres, Bisons use technology to reduce long stadium food lines [TBN]
- How Dahlin has emerged as a leader with Sabres [Sabres.com]
- Don Granato, Kevyn Adams give Sabres stability: ‘We are going to win’ [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Samuelsson’s example: embrace your time as an Amerk [Amerks.com]
- Yes, it’s just the season opener. But with Ottawa in town, this is a big one for the Sabres [TBN]
NHL/Hockey Links
- My Little Zamboni: NHL and Zamboni Just Released the Ultimate Ride-On Toy for Little Hockey Fans [Yahoo]
- Andy Greene Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Devil [Devils.com]
In Case You Missed It
Today’s NHL Games
- Coyotes at Penguins, 7 PM ET
- Devils at Flyers, 7 PM (ESPN+, Hulu)
- Senators at Sabres, 7 PM
- Panthers at Islanders, 7:30 PM
- Capitals at Maple Leafs, 7:30 PM
- Rangers at Wild, 8 PM
- Stars at Predators, 8:30 PM (ESPN+, Hulu)
- Avalanche at Flames, 9:30 PM
- Blackhawks at Golden Knights, 10 PM
- Kraken at Kings, 10:30 PM
Loading comments...