 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: It is Time

The Sabres finally open the season this evening.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres Links

NHL/Hockey Links

In Case You Missed It

Today’s NHL Games

  • Coyotes at Penguins, 7 PM ET
  • Devils at Flyers, 7 PM (ESPN+, Hulu)
  • Senators at Sabres, 7 PM
  • Panthers at Islanders, 7:30 PM
  • Capitals at Maple Leafs, 7:30 PM
  • Rangers at Wild, 8 PM
  • Stars at Predators, 8:30 PM (ESPN+, Hulu)
  • Avalanche at Flames, 9:30 PM
  • Blackhawks at Golden Knights, 10 PM
  • Kraken at Kings, 10:30 PM

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...