Plenty of New Food Offerings at KeyBank Center

Buffalo Sabres fans can expect a variety of new concession items to be offered at KeyBank Center this season during games, in addition to the traditional classics everyone is accustomed to. New items included Korean chicken quesadillas, Baja fish tacos, La Nova chicken wings and walking tacos, all through Delaware North.

The Lexus Club will now be open to all ticketed fans. Fans can stop in at three bars inside the Club or make a reservation to enjoy a buffet menu, dessert bar and grab-and-go snacks.

The Perry Market, located on the 100 level, will feature a rotating menu over the course of the season. New options offered there will include a porchetta sandwich, Korean chicken quesadilla and Hawaiian beef hot dog - with teriyaki glaze, grilled onions and pineapple.

Outside of The Perry Market, new items across the arena include the above-pictured Baja fish tacos; a spicy cheese dog (topped with jalapeno cheese sauce, chipotle bacon jam and crispy onions); and a beer-mustard pulled pork sandwich. A new food cart on the 100 level will offer walking tacos (with beef), while La Nova’s mild chicken wings will also be a new option.

If you’re sitting in the KeyBank Club (200 level), your options will include a rotating menu of specialty items including beef or chicken tacos, nachos supreme, and churros. Carved turkey breast sandwiches, chicken wing dip, jalapeno poppers and specialty burgers are also offered. If you’re looking for an interesting mix of Buffalo’s Polish culture and the nearby Canadian culture, try the pierogi poutine - French fries topped with cheese curds, pierogi, bacon, gravy and scallions.

New options in the suites include bourbon BBQ meatballs, Caribbean jerk chicken, sweet corn coconut curry, a dim sum & sushi cart, and adobo citrus shrimp.

Finally, if you’re looking for new drink options, there will be new offerings including canned cocktails from New Amsterdam, Truly and Cutwater.

Hope your appetite is ready!