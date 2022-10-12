Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Wednesday’s Reads

Buffalo Sabres Links
Sabres Hall of Famer Joe Crozier has passed away, at the age of 93. Read pieces from the Sabres and Amerks about his legend, what he’s meant to the organization & more.
- With ‘Elvis’ retired, this is Dan Dunleavy’s moment with Sabres [TBN]
- How Tage Thompson’s wife helped fuel his Sabres emergence [TBN]
- Will the Sabres make the playoffs this season? [WIVB]
- EP Rinkside 2022 Prospect Pool Rankings: No. 1-ranked Buffalo Sabres [EliteProspects]
- Proteau’s picks for the 2022-23 NHL awards and playoffs [The Hockey News]
- 10 Storylines to Watch at the Start of the 2022-23 NHL Season [Bleacher Report]
- Gary Bettman comments on Hockey Canada resignations, Ian Cole investigation [Sportsnet]
- Hockey broadcaster Ray Ferraro departs TSN after 14 years [Yahoo]
- Juraj Slafkovsky And The 20 Youngest Rookies On NHL Opening Night Rosters [FloHockey]
- Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 7 PM ET (TNT)
- Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 PM ET
- Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens, 7 PM ET
- Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 PM ET (TNT)
- Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks, 10 PM ET
- Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers, 10 PM ET
