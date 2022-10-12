DBTB Predicts the 2022-23 Buffalo Sabres

Team MVP
Tage Thompson (3 votes) - Taylor, Steven, Melissa
Alex Tuch (3 votes) - Alex, Hannah, Kerra
Rasmus Dahlin (1 vote) - Calvin
Jeff Skinner (1 vote) - Jeff
Leading Goalscorer
Tage Thompson (5 votes) - Taylor, Alex, Hannah, Jeff, Melissa
Jeff Skinner (3 votes) - Calvin, Kerra, Steven
Surprise Player
Rasmus Asplund (1 vote) - Taylor
Dylan Cozens (2 votes) - Alex, Steven
Peyton Krebs (2 votes) - Hannah, Kerra
Ilya Lyubushkin (1 vote) - Calvin
Vinnie Hinostroza (1 vote) - Jeff
Eric Comrie (1 vote) - Melissa
Best Defenseman
Rasmus Dahlin (6 votes) - Taylor, Alex, Hannah, Calvin, Kerra, Melissa
Mattias Samuelsson (1 vote) - Steven
Owen Power (1 vote) - Jeff
Total Team Points
78 points (1 vote) - Taylor
81 points (1 vote) - Hannah
80 points (1 vote) - Calvin
85 points (2 votes) - Alex, Jeff
89 points (1 vote) - Melissa
91 points (2 votes) - Kerra, Steven
Will the Buffalo Sabres make the playoffs?
No - 5 votes
Yes - 2 votes (Kerra, Steven)
Maybe - 1 vote (Jeff)
Taylor: No, but they’ll seem in the hunt for longer than we expect.
Alex: No, we’ll miss by 10 points or so but be in contention until the last few games.
Hannah: No, but they’ll be extremely fun.
Kerra: Yes. I’m weirdly optimistic, which says a lot because I’m Miss Negative.
Jeff: Maybe, if they can continue to win games consistently throughout the season.
Bold Prediction(s)
Taylor: Thompson gets 40.
Alex: Mattias Samuelsson emerges as a top defensive defensemen in the league.
Hannah: Jeff Skinner will have another 30+ goal season.
Calvin: Five Sabres will get 60+ points - Thompson, Skinner, Dahlin, Tuch & Power.
Kerra: Kyle Okposo will shine as captain.
Steven: Rasmus Asplund will be top 5 in Selke voting. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be the starter by March, and Dylan Cozens will have 60 points.
Jeff: Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner will be the team’s top scorers, with Thompson getting 45+ goals and Skinner close behind with 40+.
Melissa: Eric Comrie will win 20 games with the Sabres.
Fans, now it’s your turn. Leave your responses in the comments for:
Team MVP
Leading Goalscorer
Surprise Player
Best Defenseman
Total Team Points
Will the Sabres make the playoffs?
Bold Prediction(s)
