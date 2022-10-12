DBTB Predicts the 2022-23 Buffalo Sabres

Team MVP

Tage Thompson (3 votes) - Taylor, Steven, Melissa

Alex Tuch (3 votes) - Alex, Hannah, Kerra

Rasmus Dahlin (1 vote) - Calvin

Jeff Skinner (1 vote) - Jeff

Leading Goalscorer

Tage Thompson (5 votes) - Taylor, Alex, Hannah, Jeff, Melissa

Jeff Skinner (3 votes) - Calvin, Kerra, Steven

Surprise Player

Rasmus Asplund (1 vote) - Taylor

Dylan Cozens (2 votes) - Alex, Steven

Peyton Krebs (2 votes) - Hannah, Kerra

Ilya Lyubushkin (1 vote) - Calvin

Vinnie Hinostroza (1 vote) - Jeff

Eric Comrie (1 vote) - Melissa

Best Defenseman

Rasmus Dahlin (6 votes) - Taylor, Alex, Hannah, Calvin, Kerra, Melissa

Mattias Samuelsson (1 vote) - Steven

Owen Power (1 vote) - Jeff

Total Team Points

78 points (1 vote) - Taylor

81 points (1 vote) - Hannah

80 points (1 vote) - Calvin

85 points (2 votes) - Alex, Jeff

89 points (1 vote) - Melissa

91 points (2 votes) - Kerra, Steven

Will the Buffalo Sabres make the playoffs?

No - 5 votes

Yes - 2 votes (Kerra, Steven)

Maybe - 1 vote (Jeff)

Taylor: No, but they’ll seem in the hunt for longer than we expect.

Alex: No, we’ll miss by 10 points or so but be in contention until the last few games.

Hannah: No, but they’ll be extremely fun.

Kerra: Yes. I’m weirdly optimistic, which says a lot because I’m Miss Negative.

Jeff: Maybe, if they can continue to win games consistently throughout the season.

Bold Prediction(s)

Taylor: Thompson gets 40.

Alex: Mattias Samuelsson emerges as a top defensive defensemen in the league.

Hannah: Jeff Skinner will have another 30+ goal season.

Calvin: Five Sabres will get 60+ points - Thompson, Skinner, Dahlin, Tuch & Power.

Kerra: Kyle Okposo will shine as captain.

Steven: Rasmus Asplund will be top 5 in Selke voting. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be the starter by March, and Dylan Cozens will have 60 points.

Jeff: Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner will be the team’s top scorers, with Thompson getting 45+ goals and Skinner close behind with 40+.

Melissa: Eric Comrie will win 20 games with the Sabres.

Fans, now it’s your turn. Leave your responses in the comments for:

Team MVP

Leading Goalscorer

Surprise Player

Best Defenseman

Total Team Points

Will the Sabres make the playoffs?

Bold Prediction(s)