Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Are You Ready?

Buffalo Sabres Links
- Eric Comrie embracing adversity to prepare to share starting job with Sabres’ Anderson [Spectrum]
- Captain Kyle Okposo helped Sabres transform culture, grow close [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- A window into the Sabres’ philosophy through the Dylan Cozens line [The Athletic] ($)
- Amerks Youth Overcoming Growing Pains During Preseason [Amerks.com]
- Love for the city and organization brought Prow back to Rochester [Amerks.com]
NHL/Hockey Links
- NHL tanking rankings: Who’s in prime position to secure Connor Bedard? [Yahoo]
- 32 shocking facts about the NHL teams [Pension Plan Puppets]
- NHL, Zamboni introduce electric ride-on toy for children [NHL.com]
- The 10 NHL players under pressure to prove their value this season [The Athletic] ($)
- ESPN Continues to Push Innovative Approaches to Production for NHL Coverage [ESPN]
In Case You Missed It
Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25: T-#1 Rasmus Dahlin
Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25, T-#1: Owen Power
Today’s NHL Games
- Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, 7:30 PM, ESPN, ESPN+
- Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 10 PM, ESPN, ESPN+
Loading comments...