DBTB Open Thread - Week of October 10th | So it begins

A new season starts this week!

For the first time in many years, Buffalo Sabres fans will actually be looking forward to a new season because of the promise this campaign holds. The Sabres finished last season pretty strong and the glimpses of the future that have been flashed over the last few years were actually more coherent and consistent early in 2022.

While no one is going to be as bold as predicting that Buffalo can be a contender for Lord Stanley’s Cup this year, there is definitely an air of optimism that at the very least Don Granato’s boys can still be playing in meaningful games in late spring. Use the comments below to discuss goings-on with the Sabres and the rest of the NHL for the week of October 3rd.

The Sabres announced that Kyle Okposo will be the captain as expected, with Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin serving as alternate captains for 2022-23 season. [NHL]

"When times get difficult, Kyle knows when to speak up, and when he does, the team takes it to heart."



Read more about our new captain: https://t.co/3p00rZvWpu pic.twitter.com/abUecB6EF2 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 8, 2022

Here’s a great Embedded video of the team meeting and media day.

Here’s the Sabres schedule for the first week of NHL action -

Thu Oct 13th - Buffalo Sabres vs Ottawa Senators, 7:00pm

Sat Oct 15th - Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers, 1:00pm

Don’t forget there will be a Party at the Plaza before the home opener on Thursday afternoon, starting at 4pm for the fans to welcome the players. Doors to the Keybank Center will open at 5:30 p.m. with the first 12,000 fans attending receiving a City of Buffalo-themed Sabres flag.