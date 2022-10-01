Open Thread: Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Preseason)

The Buffalo Sabres host the Pittsburgh Penguins (more like the WBS Penguins, based on their projected lineup) today, Saturday, at 1 pm.

The Penguins are dressing a largely AHL/prospect lineup after trimming their preseason roster to 45 players on Friday. A few familiar faces will be suiting up, including Drake Caggiula, Alex Nylander, Chad Ruhwedel and Dustin Tokarski. (Tokarski is not expected to play.)

Meanwhile, the Sabres’ roster for today’s game is a healthy mix of NHLers and those who are on the cusp. Either way: it’s only preseason, and this is the perfect time to try out different combinations, give players who aren’t going to be on the top lines a chance, and tune up for the season ahead.

Here’s all the details about this afternoon’s game:

Saturday, October 1

Puck drop: 1:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch:

Viewers can stream this afternoon’s contest on Sabres.com or listen on WGR550. Out-of-market viewers may also be able to watch the game on NHL Network.

Projected Sabres Roster:

Forwards: Anders Bjork, Brandon Biro, Peyton Krebs, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Vinnie Hinostroza, Linus Weissbach, Victor Olofsson, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Asplund, JJ Peterka, Brett Murray, Matt Savoie

Defense: Jeremy Davies, Henri Jokiharju, Lawrence Pilut, Owen Power, Chase Priskie, Kale Clague, Ilya Lyubushkin

Goaltenders: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie, Malcolm Subban

Projected Penguins Roster:

Forwards: Drew O’Connor, Drake Caggiula, Alex Nylander, Ryan Poehling, Corey Andonovski, Nathan Legare, Filip Hallander, Kasperi Kapanen, Jamie Devane, Radim Zohorna, Kyle Olson, Valtteri Puustinen, Raivis Ansons

Defense: Chad Ruhwedel, Ty Smith, Jack St. Ivany, Mark Friedman, Xavier Ouellet, Colin Swoyer, P.O. Joseph

Goaltenders: Tristan Jarry, Dustin Tokarski