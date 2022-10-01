Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Back to Gameday

Happy Saturday - and happy October, all. Finally, we can say that the NHL’s regular season begins this month. The Sabres are halfway through their preseason schedule heading into this afternoon’s game against the Penguins, fall weather has arrived in Western New York, and I don’t know about you, but I am more than ready for puck drop.

In Saginaw, Sabres prospect Josh Bloom was (as expected) named captain of the Spirit:

Now introducing your Saginaw Spirit 2022-23 Leadership Group!



https://t.co/ekFl3VmUWp

And, your feel good moment:

pic.twitter.com/S01GCqxYhC

Finally, don’t miss these sweet Hispanic Heritage Month warmup jerseys that the Nashville Predators donned. The jerseys are being auctioned off to support the Preds Foundation and other local charities.

