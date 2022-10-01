Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Back to Gameday

Happy Saturday - and happy October, all. Finally, we can say that the NHL’s regular season begins this month. The Sabres are halfway through their preseason schedule heading into this afternoon’s game against the Penguins, fall weather has arrived in Western New York, and I don’t know about you, but I am more than ready for puck drop.
Buffalo Sabres Links
- Expectations for Sabres’ Rookie Owen Power [The Hockey Writers]
- Matt Savoie using extra time with Sabres to become ‘best possible player’ [TBN]
- Beniers of Kraken, Power of Sabres among 12 rookies to watch this season [NHL.com]
In Saginaw, Sabres prospect Josh Bloom was (as expected) named captain of the Spirit:
Now introducing your Saginaw Spirit 2022-23 Leadership Group!— Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) September 30, 2022
And, your feel good moment:
A special night at the Miracle League Field. pic.twitter.com/S01GCqxYhC— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 30, 2022
NHL/Hockey Links
- Five of the coolest NHL preseason moments ever [The Hockey News]
- Vaakanainen taken from ice on stretcher during Ducks game [NHL.com]
- Fantasy hockey 2022: Insiders answer the biggest questions for each NHL team [The Athletic]
- What’s it like to compete for an NHL roster spot? [The Hockey News]
- Where is positional play in hockey going to go next? [Sportsnet]
- USA Men’s National Sled Hockey team wins IPH Cup Championship [SI]
- Get to know Doug Weight, the Sharks’ new hockey operations adviser: Q&A [The Athletic]
Finally, don’t miss these sweet Hispanic Heritage Month warmup jerseys that the Nashville Predators donned. The jerseys are being auctioned off to support the Preds Foundation and other local charities.
These threads pic.twitter.com/J2x6jTYL8w— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) September 30, 2022
