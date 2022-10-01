 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Sabres Daily Links: Back to Gameday

Your Saturday morning reads.

By Melissa Burgess
Happy Saturday - and happy October, all. Finally, we can say that the NHL’s regular season begins this month. The Sabres are halfway through their preseason schedule heading into this afternoon’s game against the Penguins, fall weather has arrived in Western New York, and I don’t know about you, but I am more than ready for puck drop.

In Saginaw, Sabres prospect Josh Bloom was (as expected) named captain of the Spirit:

And, your feel good moment:

Finally, don’t miss these sweet Hispanic Heritage Month warmup jerseys that the Nashville Predators donned. The jerseys are being auctioned off to support the Preds Foundation and other local charities.

