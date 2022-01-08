DBTB Podcast Ep. 7: Constant Change

Happy New Year everybody! Josh and Luke start off the new year with a brand new DBTB Episode. They’re back behind the mic to give us an update on what’s been going on in Sabreland and how things are shaking up to start out 2022.

They start this one out talking about what we’ve seen from some of the players making their Buffalo Sabres and or NHL debut and how they’ve played before a few of them then had to enter Covid protocol.

Are Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka ready to be in the NHL? I mean, it certainly seems like it as they’ve been playing very well with Rochester and Josh and Luke are very excited to see what they can bring when they get the chance. There’s a big belief in them that Peterka will see the NHL again before the end of the season.

With the NHL not having players go to the Olympics we begin to speculate and look at the long, very long list of potential players that will go in the place of the NHL players and you’ll definitely want to tune in to hear just who really is on that list that might even be a part of the Sabres organization.

Remember everyone, the team we’re seeing right now is not the team of the future. There are a lot of interchanging and ever-changing players in the line-up due to injuries and Covid protocol. Josh and Luke talked about what the team and the lines will most likely look like when everyone begins to get healthy again and oh boy, does it sound like this team could be a lot of fun in the coming weeks.

Again, thank you everyone for taking time out of your day to check out what we have to say and here's to a great 2022 for everyone everywhere. Lets go Sabres....oh and Go Bills.