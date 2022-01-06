 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Sharks | Game 34

Buffalo hosts San Jose on a snowy Thursday in the 716.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: JAN 04 Sharks at Red Wings Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 34

Buffalo Sabres (10-17-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-16-1)

Puck Drop: 7:00PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Sharks Blog: Fear the Fin

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...