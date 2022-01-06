Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Sharks | Game 34 Buffalo hosts San Jose on a snowy Thursday in the 716. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 6, 2022, 6:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Sharks | Game 34 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Game 34 Buffalo Sabres (10-17-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-16-1) Puck Drop: 7:00PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Sharks Blog: Fear the Fin More From Die By The Blade Sabres Host Sharks in Their First Game Since New Year’s Day Owen Power in the Olympics? With Peyton Krebs, The Future is Bright You Win Some, You Lose Some in COVID Protocols DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/3 | NHL resumes, Hockey Juniors canceled Amerks Kick off New Year with Split Weekend Loading comments...
