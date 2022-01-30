Krebs and Tuch lead Buffalo Past Arizona

Score: Sabres 3 | Coyotes 1

Shots: BUF 35 | ARI 28

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Kyle Okposo (8), Peyton Krebs (3), Alex Tuch (4)

Arizona Coyotes Goals: Shayne Gostisbehere (8)

Plus 1 | The Return of Craig Anderson

For the first time since November 2, 2021, Craig Anderson was between the pipes for the Buffalo Sabres.

Anderson looked no worse for the wear after 60 minutes of play. Stopping 27 of 28 saves, Anderson recorded his first victory since October 28, 2021.

It remains clear that, when healthy, Craig Anderson is the best goaltending option for the Buffalo Sabres. As long as Anderson can remain healthy, some continuity in goal for the Sabres might be just what the doctor ordered.

Plus 2 | Krebs and Tuch

The duo from Vegas continue to dazzle as members of the Buffalo Sabres.

Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs both added two points (one goal, one assist each) against the Coyotes and looked relatively impressive while doing it.

Tuch has hit the ground running with Buffalo, tallying 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 games. Krebs is quickly pacing behind Tuch, with five points (three goals, two assists) in 9 games.

The one development from Krebs recently has been what appears to be a goal scoring-related confidence.

After not having scored a goal in his first 19 NHL games with Vegas and Buffalo combined, Krebs has scored three goals in his last three games.

Krebs and Tuch seem to know where each other are on the ice at all times. The pair being successful might just be the key to Buffalo’s offense opening up.

Minus 1 | Can’t Catch a Break

The Buffalo Sabres came into Saturday’s game, staring a Covid outbreak straight in the face.

Without goaltender Michael Houser, forward Victor Olofsson, forward Rasmus Asplund and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres were beyond shorthanded against the Arizona Coyotes.

Fast forward a game and they’ll head to Colorado without another member of the roster.

Injury update: Defenseman Will Butcher (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 30, 2022

One would have to presume that Buffalo will be calling on Rochester for reinforcements but with a quick turnaround in Colorado, things might not be so smooth.

Final Thoughts

While the Coyotes are not one of the better teams in the National Hockey League, a win is a win.

Buffalo rolled into Arizona with a depleted roster and made the most of it.

The Sabres will need all the momentum they can get, as they roll into Colorado on Sunday. The Avalanche have a Western Conference-best 65 points and are tied for the most wins in the NHL with 31.

Buffalo has their work cut out for them but a win on Saturday should put some wind into their sails.