DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/3 | NHL resumes, Hockey Juniors canceled

So hockey at the NHL level has resumed even though the World Hockey Juniors got scrapped five days into the tournament as COVID continues to do the rounds.

The Buffalo Sabres got back to action and are slowly starting to look like a competitive team even as they get some players back from injury and COVID protocols.

The Sabres lost all three of their games last week, though they did pick up a point in the overtime loss at the Boston Bruins over the weekend. The coming week is a little light for Don Granato’s team as they let teams around them catch up on missed games.

Buffalo are still 10-17-6 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs San Jose Sharks (17-15-1, 6th Pac), Thursday 1/6

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (7-23-4, 8th Atl), Saturday 1/8

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Hope everyone had a great holidays, stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s a link to last week’s open thread in case you need to reference anything.