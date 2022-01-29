Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Coyotes | Game 43 It’s a late-night Saturday game. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 29, 2022, 8:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Coyotes | Game 43 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports Game 43 Buffalo Sabres (13-22-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-28-4) Puck Drop: 9:00 PM | Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ TV: MSG-B Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Coyotes Blog: Five For Howling More From Die By The Blade A Stoppable Force Meets an Unmoving Object Michael Houser Enters COVID Protocol What If? Buffalo Sabres NHL22 Edition Goalie Suspensions Are Rare, But Dell Deserves This One Dell Suspended Three Games Senators Blank Sabres 5-0 as former forward comes back to haunt Buffalo Loading comments...
