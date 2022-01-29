 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Coyotes | Game 43

It’s a late-night Saturday game.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: Boston Bruins at Arizona Coyotes Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Game 43

Buffalo Sabres (13-22-7) vs. Arizona Coyotes (10-28-4)

Puck Drop: 9:00 PM | Gila River Arena | Glendale, AZ

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Coyotes Blog: Five For Howling

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...