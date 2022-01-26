Dell Suspended Three Games

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games after throwing a hit on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson in Tuesday’s game. He will be eligible to return to play on Thursday, February 10 when the Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

As a result of the suspension, Dell will miss Buffalo’s next three games - a road trip to face the Coyotes, Avalanche and Golden Knights - and will forfeit $11,250 in pay.

Here’s the video of the play in question, and the NHL Player Safety explanation for the three-game suspension:

Reports indicate that as a result of the play, Batherson is expected to be out long-term with a likely high-ankle sprain. He has been removed from the All-Star Game roster and will be replaced by his teammate, Brady Tkachuk.

Tuesday’s play was the hit heard ‘round the world, and talked about in many hockey circles.

Now, it puts the Sabres in a tough position with regards to their goaltending. Buffalo was already struggling, with Craig Anderson working to come back from a lengthy injury, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen out on IR, Dustin Tokarski still recovering after COVID and Malcolm Subban done for the season.

Buffalo has just one goaltender left on an NHL contract: Michael Houser.

The two netminders in Rochester: Mat Robson, who is on an AHL-only deal, and Charles Williams, who is on a PTO with the Amerks.

Clearly, the hope is that Anderson can be ready to back-up Houser and play in at least one of the next three games, but that remains to be seen. If not, the Sabres will have no other choice but to sign someone.