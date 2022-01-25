Sabres Visit Senators in Tuesday Tilt

Game 42

Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-20-3)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Senators Blog: Silver Seven Sens

Know Your Opponent

Ottawa Senators

Record: (12-20-3) | 27 PTS

Division Ranking: 7th in Atlantic

PP: 19th (18.6)

PK: 18th (79.1%)

1. The Boys Are Back

The Sabres roster will get a nice boost on Tuesday night with the return of Zemgus Girgensons and Casey Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt has missed the last 15 games after having surgery on an upper-body injury, while Girgensons had been out for five games.

2. Another Struggling Opponent

As they did on Saturday against the Flyers, the Sabres are once again facing a struggling opponent in tonight’s games. The Senators are slightly worse than Buffalo, by a small margin. They just recently snapped a three-game losing skid with a win against Columbus and return home for the first time since playing the Sabres on December 18. There will be no fans in attendance once again.

If the Sabres manage to win on Tuesday, it will mark their first two-game winning stand since December 14-16.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs — Casey Mittelstadt — Anders Bjork

Rasmus Asplund — Dylan Cozens — Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons — Cody Eakin — John Hayden

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson — Mark Pysyk

Jacob Bryson — Robert Hagg

Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Zach Sanford

Alex Formenton — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Nick Paul — Dylan Gambrell — Austin Watson

Tyler Ennis — Chris Tierney — Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot — Lassi Thomson

Nick Holden — Artem Zub

Victor Mete — Josh Brown

Starting Goaltender: Matt Murray