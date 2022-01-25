Sabres Visit Senators in Tuesday Tilt

Game 42
Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-20-3)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Canadian Tire Centre | Ottawa, ON
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
Ottawa Senators
Record: (12-20-3) | 27 PTS
Division Ranking: 7th in Atlantic
PP: 19th (18.6)
PK: 18th (79.1%)
1. The Boys Are Back
The Sabres roster will get a nice boost on Tuesday night with the return of Zemgus Girgensons and Casey Mittelstadt. Mittelstadt has missed the last 15 games after having surgery on an upper-body injury, while Girgensons had been out for five games.
2. Another Struggling Opponent
As they did on Saturday against the Flyers, the Sabres are once again facing a struggling opponent in tonight’s games. The Senators are slightly worse than Buffalo, by a small margin. They just recently snapped a three-game losing skid with a win against Columbus and return home for the first time since playing the Sabres on December 18. There will be no fans in attendance once again.
If the Sabres manage to win on Tuesday, it will mark their first two-game winning stand since December 14-16.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs — Casey Mittelstadt — Anders Bjork
Rasmus Asplund — Dylan Cozens — Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons — Cody Eakin — John Hayden
Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson — Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson — Robert Hagg
Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Zach Sanford
Alex Formenton — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Nick Paul — Dylan Gambrell — Austin Watson
Tyler Ennis — Chris Tierney — Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot — Lassi Thomson
Nick Holden — Artem Zub
Victor Mete — Josh Brown
Starting Goaltender: Matt Murray
