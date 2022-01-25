Power, Levi Named to Canada’s Olympic Team

Buffalo Sabres prospects Owen Power and Devon Levi will represent Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The duo was named to the roster officially on Tuesday, although the roster was accidentally leaked a day earlier by the IIHF.

Power, 19, was drafted by the Sabres first overall in 2021.

Now in the midst of his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, Power has notched 26 points, including 23 assists, in just 24 games. He’s currently tied for second in the country among NCAA players for assists and leads all defensemen in scoring.

Power has most recently represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships. He recorded five points, including three goals, in two games at the COVID-shortened tournament. Previously, he played at Worlds (2021) and in the U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Levi, 20, was drafted by the Florida Panthers 212th overall in 2020. He was traded to the Sabres as part of the Sam Reinhart deal, and boy, does this look like a steal right about now.

In his sophomore season at Northeastern, Levi is one of the best collegiate goaltenders in the country. His .948 save percentage is tied with Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets, and his 1.55 GAA is nothing to raise your nose at, either. His nine shutouts - nine of 24 games played - also lead the nation.

Overall, Levi is 16-7-1 this season.

He represented Canada and won silver at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, putting together an impressive 6-1-0 stretch with a .964 save percentage and 0.75 GAA.

Now, both of the Sabres prospects will take a break from their respective impressive collegiate seasons and head to Beijing in the coming weeks to hit the ice on the biggest stage in the world. Canada kicks off preliminary round action on February 10 against Germany.