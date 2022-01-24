DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/24 | Buffalo’s attention turns to Sabres now

The Buffalo Sabres endured an interesting week with two wins, an overtime loss and a close regulation loss too. With the elimination of the Buffalo Bills from the NFL playoffs in an overtime heartbreaker on Sunday night, the region can finally turn all its attention to the Sabres who are slowly looking like they have turned a corner.

The younger players in the squad are starting to integrate into the system, and aside from the goaltending issues which continue to plague the Sabres, for the most part they are in every game they take the ice. It’s been a matter of turning some of the close decisions in Buffalo’s favor, and we’re starting to see some of that now under coach Don Granato.

The coming week has three games with the Sabres going to Ottawa before embarking on a road trip to the middle of the country. Buffalo is currently 13-21-7 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators (12-20-3, 7th Atl), Tuesday 1/25, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres at Arizona Coyotes (10-26-4, 8th Cen), Saturday 1/29, 9p ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3, 1st Cen), Sunday 1/30, 8p ET

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

