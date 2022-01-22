Sabres Double Up Flyers in 6-3 Victory

Sabres 6 | Flyers 3

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Jeff Skinner (2) Tage Thompson (2), Peyton Krebs (2)

Philadelphia Flyers Goals: Rasmus Ristolainen, Claude Giroux (2)

Shots: BUF 24 | PHI 33

Plus-1: Capitalizing, Over and Over

As much as the Sabres have struggled this season, the Flyers headed into Saturday afternoon’s game in an incredibly tough position: having lost their last ten games. Coming in with something of an upper hand, Buffalo wasted no time and capitalized on Philadelphia’s small mistakes over and over.

Jeff Skinner opened the scoring with a beautiful goal just 1:29 in, picking up a backhand pass from Alex Tuch and sniping it in behind Martin Jones from right in front of the net.

Although the Flyers would tally the next two - including one from former Buffalo defender Rasmus Ristolainen, the Sabres laid on the offense and would score three goals in a span of 2:27 later in the opening period.

Tage Thompson scored two power-play goals, including one that was challenged by the Flyers for an offside. After a lengthy review - which had fans in the arena booing, eager to restart the game - it was called a good goal.

Plus-2: Are You Feeling it Now, Peyton Krebs?

Peyton Krebs scored his first career NHL goal with exactly two minutes left in the first period, redirecting a shot from Henri Jokiharju to chase Martin Jones from the net.

Scoring is nice, so he did it twice, adding another one early in the second. Fresh out of the penalty box, Krebs picked up the puck and nabbed a goal on the ensuing breakaway.

RIGHT OUTTA THE BOX!



Peyton Krebs gets not only his first, but his SECOND career @NHL goal today #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/cbsx7FY0AO — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 22, 2022

Plus-3: Multi-Goal Games for Everyone!

The Sabres can get a nice morale boost from Saturday’s win. Krebs, Thompson and Skinner each had a pair of goals, including this incredible one-time shot from the right circle:

Both Skinner and Thompson added assists two, for three-point afternoons. Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a pair of assists, and nine different Sabres players registered at least a point.

To his credit, Michael Houser also did a solid job in net, making 30 saves. At the other end of the ice, Martin Jones allowed four goals on eight shots before he was pulled. Carter Hart, in his relief, allowed two goals on 16 shots.

Comment of the Day:

“I hereby motion that the fan base refer to all future goals by Peyton Krebs,as Krebby Patties.” - mob16151

Final Thoughts

With six goals, the Sabres recorded a new season-high for goals in a single game. They’d previously scored five goals twice this season, way back in October. Last season, they had three six-goal games, two of which were against... the Flyers.

This was a much-needed win for the Sabres, capping off a four-game week. I mean, can you imagine being *that* team and allowing your opponent to break their 10-game losing streak? While you know at some point the Flyers’ streak will inevitably end, it graciously didn’t on Saturday afternoon.

Now, all Buffalo sports fans eyes shift to the Bills and their game against Kansas City on Sunday night. The Sabres, meanwhile, will return to action with a trio of road games ahead, kicking off in Ottawa on Tuesday night.