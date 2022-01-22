Buffalo Hosts Skidding Flyers In Matinee

Game 41
Buffalo Sabres (12-21-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (13-19-8)
Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
Philadelphia Flyers
Record: (13-19-8) | 34 PTS
Division Ranking: 6th in Metropolitan
PP: 26th (15.7%)
PK: 17th (79.3%)
1. Slumping Teams
Both the Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers come into Saturday’s matinee with a combined record of 2-13-5 in their last 10 games combined.
Yikes.
Furthermore, Philadelphia just recently lost their tenth game in a row, for the second time this season. This is the first time in franchise history that the Flyers have lost 10 games in a row on two separate occasions in the same season.
2. Red Hot Tuch
Since returning to the ice after offseason shoulder surgery, Alex Tuch has found a home in the Buffalo Sabres lineup.
In 8 games this season, Tuch has tallied 3 goals and 5 assists.
In his last 5 games, Tuch has been hard to keep off the scoresheet. His offensive presence has led to 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in those last 5 aforementioned games.
While Buffalo as a whole might be struggling to find scoring at times, Tuch has been a constant through his short-stint with the Sabres.
3. Returning to Buffalo
For the first time since being traded last offseason to the Philadelphia Flyers, much-maligned defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen returns to Buffalo.
In 542 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Ristolainen tallied 245 points (46 goals, 199 assists).
While expectations ultimately got the best of Ristolainen, there is no doubt that his presence represents a look into the Sabres past.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Due to injury, lineup is TBD.
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards
Oskar Lindblom - Claude Giroux - Cam Atkinson
Wade Allison - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Gerry Mayhew
Max Willman - Jackson Coates - Zack MacEwen
Defense
Ivan Provorov - Justin Braun
Cam York - Travis Sanheim
Keith Yandle - Rasmus Ristolainen
Starter: Carter Hartbu
