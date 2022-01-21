DBTB Ep. 9: Season of Chances

Josh and Luke are back at it bringing you Episode 9 of The Die By The Blade podcast: Season of Chances. In this one we sit down and talk about how the Buffalo Sabres have been doing in the past week, and it’s relatively good news as they are 2-1-1 in their last four games.

Is Tuch-Cozens-Skinner the best line on this team? We definitely think so and you should too as Al Tuch has 7 pts in 7 games with the Sabres. this line has been going crazy and now there’s more talent coming up again with Jack Quinn being called up for Thursday’s game against Dallas.

Speaking of Jack Quinn, he has 6 goals and 3 assists in 4 games since re-joining Rochester after making his NHL debut. He has been on a tear that can hopefully translate to the NHL. Mattias Samuelsson has also earned his spot on this roster. Tune in to hear why Luke definitely thinks so.

Speaking of young prospects, DEVON LEVI. He now has 9 shutouts on the season for Northeastern. He has 3 in the last 4 games and only needs 4 more to break the NCAA record for most shutouts in a season. He has done very well and if it can transfer to the NHL in a few years then this trade may just keep getting better.

Also, GO BILLS.

Ep. 9 Transcript.pdf