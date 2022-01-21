The Jack We Would Rather Have: Quinn Earns First NHL Goal and Assist

Score: Sabres 4 | Stars 5

Shots: BUF 24 | DAL 47

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Rasmus Dahlin (7), Jack Quinn (1-PP), Dylan Cozens (10), Alex Tuch (3)

Dallas Stars Goals: Jason Robertson (14-PP, 15-PP), Roope Hintz (16-PP), Tyler Seguin (11, 12-PP)

Plus-1: We...Scored...FIRST!

As I have said ad nauseum, the Sabres have been notorious for their struggles to get on the scoreboard first this season and it often costs them the game. Tonight felt a little bit different as Rasmus Dahlin opened up scoring for the home team early in the first period. Thanks to a drop pass from Anders Bjork, Dahlin’s quick stick handling helped him move around three Stars players with ease and bury the puck behind Braden Holtby.

Though Dallas scored late in the first period to make it 2-1 going into the first intermission, Buffalo answered back quickly with a beautiful goal by Dylan Cozens after a sweet pass from Victor Olofsson. Credited with the other assist was Jack Quinn, who had an exemplary game tonight (see below).

Plus-2: Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Quinn

Following a cross-checking penalty on Dallas about halfway through the first period, Rochester star Jack Quinn found himself on the point to start the power play. And, boy, did he waste zero time shooting that puck. After a few quick passes with his teammates, he buried it with a neat wrister - top shelf where mama hides the cookies - and fans may now be asking themselves...Eichel who?

Quinn has been killing it in the AHL and currently has 18 goals and 35 points so far on the season.

Minus-1: What Happened to the Lead?

Once up by 3-1, the Sabres let Dallas steal two unanswered goals. Alex Tuch took back the lead with his goal, but it was short-lived as the Stars would tie it up again with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. Part of the problem was Buffalo taking several penalties throughout the game - most of them avoidable - and struggling on the penalty kill.

Dallas is 7th in the league on power play goals and there was no shortage of those (four to be exact) against the Sabres. Dallas was four-for-five with the man-advantage tonight.

Comment of the Game

“89 looked fine on that drive down the left wing.” - Dan Dunleavy on Alex Tuch’s goal that gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead.

Tuch has eight points in eight games.

Final Thoughts

It was an entertaining game and the Sabres did shine for quite a bit of it, but, alas, the struggles continue. Buffalo never trailed until the third period and looked good offensively, but it was not enough. If anything positive can be taken away from tonight, it was a memorable game for Quinn.

Buffalo will host the Flyers for an afternoon game this Saturday, January 22. Puck drop is at 1:00 PM.