Weird Sabres Goals Throughout History

Mark Jankowski’s odd goal on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators certainly got people talking! It’s no surprise - it was a weird sequence, with nearly every player on the ice forming a crowd near the benches, while Jankowski found the puck and went in to score, all without a whistle on the play.

Throughout Buffalo Sabres history, the team has scored some odd goals over the years.

With your help, let’s take a look back at some of the other strange goals that have benefitted the Sabres in the team’s history:

No Whistle, Fair Game

January 18, 2022 | Mark Jankowski

The Butt Goal

December 23, 2013 | Mark Pysyk

Off the Blocker

December 2, 2019 | Conor Sheary

Contributed by: @2KEWLCactio

This Way, That Way, This Way

March 30, 2007 | Thomas Vanek

Yashin Dumps it in Own Net

April 29, 1997 | Derek Plante (*not* the OT goal)

Contributed by: @JonCampbellNY

Noronen’s Goalie Goal

February 14, 2004 | Mika Noronen

Contributed by: @sbartels47

Stamkos’ Own-Goal Empty-Netter

March 29, 2014 | Cory Conacher

Contributed by: @steelopus @exhusband98

The Fog Goal

May 20, 1975 | Rene Robert

Contributed by: @LargeTimHortons

What other odd goals in Sabres history can you recall?