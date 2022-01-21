Weird Sabres Goals Throughout History

Mark Jankowski’s odd goal on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators certainly got people talking! It’s no surprise - it was a weird sequence, with nearly every player on the ice forming a crowd near the benches, while Jankowski found the puck and went in to score, all without a whistle on the play.
Throughout Buffalo Sabres history, the team has scored some odd goals over the years.
With your help, let’s take a look back at some of the other strange goals that have benefitted the Sabres in the team’s history:
No Whistle, Fair Game
January 18, 2022 | Mark Jankowski
♂️ #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/iuvq79inE6— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 19, 2022
The Butt Goal
December 23, 2013 | Mark Pysyk
Off the Blocker
December 2, 2019 | Conor Sheary
Contributed by: @2KEWLCactio
This Way, That Way, This Way
March 30, 2007 | Thomas Vanek
Yashin Dumps it in Own Net
April 29, 1997 | Derek Plante (*not* the OT goal)
Contributed by: @JonCampbellNY
Noronen’s Goalie Goal
February 14, 2004 | Mika Noronen
Contributed by: @sbartels47
Stamkos’ Own-Goal Empty-Netter
March 29, 2014 | Cory Conacher
Contributed by: @steelopus @exhusband98
The Fog Goal
May 20, 1975 | Rene Robert
Contributed by: @LargeTimHortons
What other odd goals in Sabres history can you recall?
Loading comments...