Buffalo Blows Two-Goal Lead in Loss to Detroit

Score: Red Wings 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Shots: BUF: 28 | DET: 35

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Henri Jokiharju, Jeff Skinner

Detroit Red Wings Goals: Vladislav Namestnikov, Dylan Larkin (2)

Minus-1: They Blew It.

The Sabres had their chances to seal this game with a win, with a 2-0 lead going into the final 10 minutes of play. Could’ve, should’ve, would’ve. As we’ve seen in the past, Buffalo failed to finish the full sixty minutes and things fell apart in the last 9:39.

Namestnikov got the Red Wings on the board about three minutes before Larkin tied it. Buffalo was lucky enough to hold on to force the game into overtime, but Larkin scored his second of the afternoon just 2:07 into the extra frame to give Detroit the extra point.

Plus-1/Minus-1: Goals & Challenges.

Jokiharju scored his second goal of the season, and Skinner tallied his 14th of the year:

You better believe we have more smiling Jeff pics coming up. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/MXm8HUl4qp — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 17, 2022

And the goal that wasn’t a goal: this beauty from Alex Tuch. Detroit challenged the play for offsides and won, but what a nice one it was.

Alex Tuch scores but the play is ruled offside.



No goal. pic.twitter.com/OE6s0SRGlD — The Charging Buffalo (@TheChargingBUF) January 17, 2022

Comment of the Game:

Dell deserved better...(did i say that) - rexachs

Final Thoughts

Based on that third period performance and the little bit of overtime we saw, the Sabres didn’t deserve to win this Monday matinee. You can’t continually fall apart like that and expect to take points away from games, so they’re lucky they even got one.

On the plus side, Aaron Dell actually looked halfway decent and made some impressive saves throughout the course of the game. Nice to see Peyton Krebs back in the lineup, too, and to watch Mattias Samuelsson make his season NHL debut after grinding it out in Rochester.

The Sabres are right back at it on Tuesday night in Ottawa.