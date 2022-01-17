Sabres Host Red Wings for Monday Matinee

Game 38

Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG, ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Red Wings Blog: Winging it in Motown

Know Your Opponent

Detroit Red Wings

Record: 17-17-5 | 39 PTS

Last Game: 4-0 win over Buffalo

Division Ranking: 5th in Atlantic Division

PP: 15.2% (29th)

PK: 78.7% (18th)

What to Watch

1. Stay Safe

If you’re planning to head downtown to catch today’s matinee tilt in person, give yourself some extra time & take caution. The overnight snow storm in the WNY area dumped 18+ inches in some areas, many streets haven’t been plowed yet & you’ll almost certainly need to dig out your car! Many towns in the area also have travel advisories.

As of 10:40 a.m., the Sabres/Red Wings game is still scheduled for 1 p.m.

2. Hoping to Rebound

Saturday’s game, a 4-0 loss to these same Red Wings, was dreadful. (Thankfully, many of us probably missed it in favor of watching the more successful Buffalo pro sports team playing that evening). The Sabres need to play stronger, put shots on net and, you know, actually SCORE if they hope to find any success on Monday afternoon.

3. A Busy Week

Monday’s matinee kicks off a stretch of four games in six days for the Sabres. After hosting Detroit today, they’ll visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, then host Dallas (Thursday) and Philadelphia (Saturday).

4. Samuelsson Recalled

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled D Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald to the Taxi Squad. pic.twitter.com/iLurWx58ya — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 17, 2022

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens- Alex Tuch

Vinnie Hinostroza - Peyton Krebs? - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski - Victor Olofsson

Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson - Mark Pysyk

Robert Hagg - Colin Miller

Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joseph Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny Dekeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Starting Goaltender: Alex Nedeljkovic (expected)