Sabres Host Red Wings for Monday Matinee

Game 38
Buffalo Sabres (11-20-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5)
Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG, ESPN+
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
Detroit Red Wings
Record: 17-17-5 | 39 PTS
Last Game: 4-0 win over Buffalo
Division Ranking: 5th in Atlantic Division
PP: 15.2% (29th)
PK: 78.7% (18th)
What to Watch
1. Stay Safe
If you’re planning to head downtown to catch today’s matinee tilt in person, give yourself some extra time & take caution. The overnight snow storm in the WNY area dumped 18+ inches in some areas, many streets haven’t been plowed yet & you’ll almost certainly need to dig out your car! Many towns in the area also have travel advisories.
As of 10:40 a.m., the Sabres/Red Wings game is still scheduled for 1 p.m.
2. Hoping to Rebound
Saturday’s game, a 4-0 loss to these same Red Wings, was dreadful. (Thankfully, many of us probably missed it in favor of watching the more successful Buffalo pro sports team playing that evening). The Sabres need to play stronger, put shots on net and, you know, actually SCORE if they hope to find any success on Monday afternoon.
3. A Busy Week
Monday’s matinee kicks off a stretch of four games in six days for the Sabres. After hosting Detroit today, they’ll visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, then host Dallas (Thursday) and Philadelphia (Saturday).
4. Samuelsson Recalled
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled D Mattias Samuelsson and reassigned D Casey Fitzgerald to the Taxi Squad. pic.twitter.com/iLurWx58ya— Sabres PR (@SabresPR) January 17, 2022
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens- Alex Tuch
Vinnie Hinostroza - Peyton Krebs? - Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski - Victor Olofsson
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Mark Pysyk
Robert Hagg - Colin Miller
Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joseph Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny Dekeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Starting Goaltender: Alex Nedeljkovic (expected)
