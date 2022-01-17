DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/17 | Busy week ahead

The Buffalo Sabres fell to two heavy defeats but were able to pull out a surprising win on the road against Nashville.

The squad continues to be a revolving door of players dropping in and out every week which makes building any sort of coherent run that much more difficult for coach Don Granato.

The coming week is going to be a busy one with four games on tap, starting with two within the division.

Buffalo are currently 11-20-6 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings (17-17-5, 5th Atl), Monday 1/17, 1p ET

Buffalo Sabres at Ottawa Senators (11-18-2, 7th Atl), Tuesday 1/18, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Dallas Stars (18-15-2, 6th Cen), Thursday 1/20, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres vs Philadelphia Flyers (13-17-7, 6th Met), Saturday 1/22, 1p ET

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s a link to last week’s open thread in case you need to reference anything.