Detroit Dominates Latest Matchup

Score: Red Wings 4, Sabres 0

Shots: BUF: 22 DET: 36

Detroit Red Wings: Goals: Tyler Bertuzzi (1), Robby Fabbri (1), Lucas Raymond (1) Michael Rasmussen (1)

Minus 1: Sabres Can’t Score on Power Play Opportunities

The Detroit Red Wings scored on two power play goals in the 1st period, a Colin Miller hooking penalty and a Cody Eakin 4-minute major, making it 2-0 near the end of the major. The Buffalo Sabres had three power play opportunities in the 2nd period, but failed to capitalize on any of them.

Lucas Raymond added to Detroit’s lead at the start of the 3rd period. Midway through the 3rd, the Sabres had a chance to at least avoid being shut out during a Mike Rasmussen tripping penalty, but the team fell short again. As soon as Rasmussen came out the box, he beat Aaron Dell to open up a 4-0 Red Wings lead. Toward the end of the game, Rasmussen gave the Sabres another chance when he roughed Vinnie Hinostroza, but Buffalo couldn’t score in the closing minutes.

Minus 2: Buffalo Showed Lack of Offense, Inconsistent Once Again

Detroit dominated the 1st period, outshooting the Sabres 22 to 6. Shots were more even during the rest of the game, but the Red Wings showed an offensive strength the Sabres were unable to match. Buffalo struggled to control the puck, get enough shots on goal or really test Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic.

WesIsaLeo had the Comment of the Game “Had a feeling they’d follow a really satisfying game with an absolute dud; haven’t been disappointed.” The Sabres beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Jan. 14th, with a solid offensive and defensive effort, but then followed that up with 60 minutes that would embarrass an amateur beer league team.

Once again, the Sabres have been inconsistent, playing incredible one night and terrible the next. Lack of consistent output is why Buffalo remains stuck in 6th place in the Atlantic Division and unlikely to improve anytime soon, unless the Sabres can play better every game, not just occasionally.

Minus 3: Shutouts are Inexcusable

How many NHL teams are down 2, 3 or even 4 goals and come back in the 3rd period to make their opponents and their fans nervous? Good teams know how to do that. Getting shutout against an opponent one spot above you in the NHL Standings is pathetic. The Sabres had good chances to score but spent too much time chasing the puck in their own end and trying to playing catch up, and it showed.

Final Thoughts

The Buffalo Sabres haven’t put together a pair of wins since Dec. 16, 2021. As long as the team continues to take it easy after a big victory, the chances of the Sabres becoming a winning franchise will remain elusive.

The Sabres host the Red Wings at home in a Monday afternoon rematch on 1/17 at 1pm.