DBTB EP. 8: Tendy Troubles (The Saga Continues)

In this episode, Luke and Josh sit down and talk some of the player movement that’s been going on within the Buffalo Sabres organization. Between Okposo, Tuch and Jankowski coming out of Coivd protocol, Jack Quinn’s NHL debut and many more moving pieces you don’t want to miss this.

Once again there are tendy troubles in Buffalo. Now with both UPL and Malcom Subban going down with injuries following the Tampa Bay game, they’re now left with Aaron Dell and Michael Houser in net. Tune in to hear what Josh has to say about potential goalies that could be on the market.

The U.S. dropped their rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Sabres might have players going to it and one of them being a college goaltender right now. He’s been playing at the top of his game and might have a chance to play against older more experienced competition and we can see if he really is the goalie of the future.

Also.... GO BILLS!

